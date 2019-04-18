On Easter Sunday, April 21, the Meramec Valley Christian Church Alliance (MVCCA), formerly the Ministerial Alliance, will host an Easter sunrise service.
Few church events are more awe inspiring and celebratory than the traditional Easter Sunrise Service, according to David Lange, Mission Community Church pastor and MVCCA president.
The Easter morning tradition is a communitywide service that will be held at the pavilion of The First Baptist Church of Gray Summit at 2705 Highway 100.
The service will begin at 6:30 a.m. and last about 30 minutes, Lange said.
“An offering will be taken to help support our yearly baccalaureate service for Pacific High School and to meet needs in our community,” he said.
For more information, contact Lange at 636-795-3615.