The second annual Christmas Tree charity event, introduced last year on the Meramec Valley Middle School track, has moved to a new location for 2019.
Decorated trees will be installed on the wedge of parkland between Thornton Street and West Osage, opposite Pacific Intermediate School track and the Pacific Fire Station.
Organizations and groups from the area will again be invited to install and decorate their trees, which will be lighted each evening by a school district generator.
To help prevent the trees from blowing over in the brisk December winds, which many did last year, metal fence posts have been driven into the ground to hold the trees in an upright position.
The public is invited to visit the trees now through Dec. 20, from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Friday evenings, Santa Claus will be at the site.
Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite tree by placing dollars in a provided envelope, marking the tree number on the envelope, and placing it in a lock box. The organization that put up the tree gets to keep all monetary votes.
The first Christmas Tree charity event in 2018 raised $874 for local organizations.
For more information or to put up tree, email Genetta Tomnitz at gtomnitz@mvr3.k12.mo.us or call 636-271-1481.