Business and city leaders turned out for the Pacific Area Chamber of Commerce business after hours event June 6 hosted by First State Community Bank (FSCB), 302 W. St. Louis St.
Approximately 50 area business leaders and local officials were invited to the FSCB bank building, which recently was renovated from a former grocery store.
Guests gathered in the FSCB social room where a smorgasbord was available, provided by Graze Catering.
To reach the social room, visitors walked past a series of vintage photographs of former one or two-room schools that became part of the Meramec Valley R-III School District.
Business after hours is the Chamber’s networking event for business professionals. It is held the first Thursday of the month from 5 to 7 p.m.
Among the guests were Mayor Steve Myers, Alderman Carol Johnson and Superintendent Dr. John Mulford.