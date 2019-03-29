City Collector Debbie Kelley said the city sexton should not be authorized to collect city fees, a measure aldermen approved in December.
Instead, she said all money due the city should be paid through her office.
Speaking at the March 19 board meeting, Kelley commented on a proposed new ordinance regulating collection of cemetery fees when city hall is closed. She said the legislation, if passed, would take collection of city cemetery fees out of her office.
“I am the collector,” she said. “All money should come through my office.”
Kelley said the proposed ordinance, as it’s written, allows the sexton to perform burials before fees are paid, is in violation of city ordinance.
The sexton should not be collecting any city fees. All fees should be delivered to her office before the burial takes place.
Kelley made her comments after aldermen had completed the first reading of the proposed ordinance that establishes new payment rules.
The bill says fees are to be paid to the city collector in advance, unless city hall is closed, whereupon the sexton shall remit the fees on the next business day that city hall is open.
City Attorney Bob Jones said aldermen had already approved that language in December when the new cemetery fees were set by ordinance.
“The only change is that if city hall is closed when the funeral takes place, the sexton can pay the city on the next day it is open,” Jones said.
Kelley said she did not catch the phrase in the ordinance passed in December that would authorize the sexton to accept city payments. She became aware of it when the sexton brought checks to her office.
“There have been two funerals when the sexton brought checks made out to the city to my office,” she said. “When it happened the first time, I asked the funeral home not to do it again. Then it happened a second time.”
Kelley said there are only two funeral homes in the city and there is ample time for the funeral home or the family to pay the fees at city hall prior to grave opening.
Mayor Steve Myers said he’s unsure if there is a requirement that only the city collector could collect money due the city. He asked if any other city employees collected city fees.
Police Chief Matt Mansell said his department collects bond money and the court clerk collects fines.
Herb Adams, who served as municipal judge for 16 years, said those collections are authorized by ordinance.
City Clerk Kim Barfield said she and other employees collect money.
“When you do that are you in the collector’s office and collecting in her behalf?” Adams asked. Barfield said yes.
Adams said even if it turns out that the sexton can legally collect fees he questioned whether the city would want to do that. He said when the city attorney reviews the duties of the collector he also should review the duties of the sexton.
Adams asked for clarification on all points before the ordinance comes back to the board for final approval.