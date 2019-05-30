Children in foster care in Franklin County could use support from special volunteer advocates, said Glenda Volmert, executive director of the case-appointed special advocate (CASA) program.
Mayor Steve Myers introduced Volmert at the Pacific Area Chamber of Commerce meeting May 22 at B & H Market.
The mayor said he had recently been named to the Franklin County CASA board and became aware of the benefits that children receive from volunteer advocates.
“The need for volunteers is great,” he said.
Franklin County CASA advocates for children of abuse and neglect who are under the protection of the Franklin County and Gasconade County juvenile courts.
Volmert noted that the organization trains volunteers to learn the needs of each child and advocate for them, especially with the courts. The next training starts in June.
Some foster care children are currently not served because there are not enough volunteers.
“There are 325 children in foster care in Franklin County,” Volmert said. “We (CASA advocates) serve about half of those. We could use 100 volunteers.”
Being an advocate does not require a large amount of time, she said. Volunteers can arrange when to meet with the child they are assigned on their own schedule.
“Most of our volunteers work full time,” Volmert said.
Franklin County CASA started in 2006, expanded into Gasconade County in 2016, and is now one of 21 CASA programs in Missouri and 949 CASA programs in the U.S.