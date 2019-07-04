After 10 weekends of rain, the sun came out in full force for the 17th annual Pacific Partnership Car Show, held this past Saturday, June 29, in Downtown Pacific.
“It’s hot as a firecracker,” one car enthusiast said, as he made his way along the row of cars on St. Louis Street.
Despite the 92-degree temperature and not a whisper of a breeze, a horde of car and truck lovers milled among the more than 600 cars registered for the event.
Adam Krauss, car show chair, also fielded a group of food and beverage vendors who lined the Second Street midway.
Police officers, firefighters and EMTs were on hand for crowd safety.
Dave Hardy, with his 1969 Plymouth Barracuda parked in front of St. Bridget School on Union Street, drew a steady line of serious car buffs.
“I knew it was rare,” said one visitor.
It was rare. Only 358 were built and of those only 266 of the fastback model.
“It was the year for muscle cars,” Hardy said. “Chrysler wanted to put a big 440 engine in a small car.”
There were rare and unique vehicles as far as the eye could see on First, Union and St. Louis streets.
Miniature collector cars and a monster truck anchored the competition cars on St. Louis Street. Some 200 tiny Hot Wheels models were lined in the window of Omer & Associates at 107 W. St. Louis St. The Bigfoot 4x4 Monster Truck anchored the west end of the exhibit along Third Street.
By 5:30 p.m., the car show crowd began to grow as music lovers began to approach the corner of Second and St. Louis from all directions. They came for the two-hour rock and southern blues show staged by Jeremiah Johnson.
At 9:30 p.m., the day was capped off with a 20-minute fireworks exhibit shot from the bluff at Blackburn Park. It was the biggest fireworks show in the history of the car show. It was provided by the city of Pacific and chaired by Alderman Carol Johnson.