A group of dog owners who want to make sure their dogs are canine good citizens (CGC) turned to the American Kennel Club (AKC) to give their dogs a test.
The CGC Program was started in 1989 and is designed to reward dogs that have good manners at home and in the community.
It’s a two-part program that helps pet owners teach their dogs basic good manners.
To make sure the training is successful, the dogs have to pass a 10-step CGC test administered by an AKC evaluator. Dogs that pass the test receive a certificate from the AKC.
Four dog owners, who have been training their dogs for the CGC test, were at Liberty Field park last Saturday.
The group from St. Ann, Maryland Heights, St. Charles and Indiana met at El Agave in Pacific for lunch before proceeding to Purina Farms in Gray Summit for a training session and the CGC tests.
As they drove past Liberty Field they made a slight change in plans and decided to have their dogs complete their CGC tests in the park.
“We had heard about this park and when we saw it we knew it was the ideal place for the tests,” said Sandy Vaccaro, a dog owner who had completed the training and was anxious for her dog to take the test. “This is a great park.”
Hailey Sweet, a professional trainer, made the trip from Indiana to serve as AKC evaluator and put the dogs through their paces.
Checkmate, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, and his owner, Crystal Wing, were one of four teams to take the test.
Holding a clipboard with the 10-point CGC test, Sweet asked Wing to instruct Checkmate to follow a series of commands as he circled through and around the fellow pet owners.
Giving Checkmate a passing grade on each of the 10 points, Sweet tied the yellow neckerchief around his neck that identifies him as a CGC dog.
Also on hand to watch the exercise was Jessica Fleming, who works in the Purina marketing department.
The CGC is an official AKC title that can appear on the title records of dogs registered or listed with AKC.
Sweet said the CGC test is the gold standard for dog training. Almost a million owners and dogs have completed the program and received the CGC designation since the program began in 1989.