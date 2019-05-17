After more than 15 years of pleading for improvements on their street, residents of Candlewick Lane will see concrete trucks on their street in the coming weeks.
The city approved a contract for Jokerst Paving, St. Louis, to replace concrete slabs with integral curbs, concrete approaches, along with subgrade repair, minor storm sewer work and traffic control.
With a bid of $323,314, Jokerst was the low bidder in a field of seven bids. Other bids ranged from $343,023 to $604,240.
The project engineer for the job is Cochran Engineering, Fenton.
The project will be funded with a $214,457 federal grant that is an 80-20 match. The city’s match is $108,857.
City Administrator Steve Roth said the city will use a $93,500 Franklin County Transportation grant to cover a portion of its match, with a total expenditure of $15,357.
Jokerst is to complete the project within 60 calendar days of the notice to proceed.
To keep residents and motorists informed on the project, the contractor will be required to prepare a traffic control plan indicating the location of signs, detours and road closures throughout the project.