Two groups of Pacific High School business and management students will travel to competitions in coming weeks to match their skills against students from across the state.
The Meramec Valley School Board approved the travel requests at its Jan. 16 meeting.
Nancy Pfeiffer, Pacific High DECA sponsor, and approximately 20 students who qualified at the district competition will attend the Missouri DECA State Career Development Conference in Kansas City.
The group will depart by charter bus, along with students and sponsors from Parkway South High School, on Sunday, March 24, and return Tuesday, March 26.
Due to this being a state competition, the school board also was asked to approve a payment of $250 per qualifying student and approve an overnight trip request for Pfeiffer and any students who qualify to attend the International DECA Career Development Conference in Orlando, Fla.
The group will depart by airplane Friday, April 26, at 7 a.m., and return Wednesday, May 1, at 6 p.m.
Formerly known as Distributive Education Clubs of America, DECA was founded in 1946.
DECA is a career and technical student organization that prepares leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges worldwide. The high school division includes 200,000 members in 3,500 schools.
Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students also will travel this semester to match their skills against business students in other schools.
Garret Andreasen and Mauri Truesdell, Pacific High FBLA sponsors, and approximately 30 students will attend the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Springfield in April.
The group would depart Sunday, April 14, at 10 a.m. and return Tuesday, April 16, by 3 p.m.