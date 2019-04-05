City Administrator Steve Roth said he’s beginning to craft the city budget for the next fiscal year, which covers spending for the fiscal year July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020.
Roth said basic revenue projections are good.
“Revenue has been strong this past fiscal year,” he said. “Most areas look stable or the trend is up. There are only a few minor areas of concern.”
Predicting spending is more complex.
Speaking at the March 19 board meeting, Roth said he would soon start to meet with department heads to obtain their wish lists. He asked aldermen if they would like to have a committee or special board meeting to discuss the budget prior to him preparing a draft for their consideration.
Alderman Herb Adams said in his view the city administrator and mayor should bring a balanced budget to a regular board of aldermen meeting.
“Once we see the balanced budget, we can decide if we need to have more meetings,” Adams said.
The board will see a final draft of the budget May 16. A public hearing will be set for June 4 when the first reading of the ordinance approving the new budget is completed.
Final adoption will take place with the second reading of the ordinance, which is set for June 18. The new spending plan will go into effect July 1.