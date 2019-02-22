Deonya Broyles, a Pacific High School senior, was among those students celebrated for high academic achievement at McPherson College during its Presidential Scholars Day Feb. 8.
Presidential Scholars are invited to participate in personal interviews, roundtable discussions on current events with faculty members, and a cognitive ability test for the opportunity to receive scholarship packages ranging from $13,000 to $18,000.
McPherson College hosts four Presidential Scholars Days throughout the year, and awards one participant a full-tuition scholarship.
All Presidential Scholarships are renewed annually for four years provided satisfactory academic progress is maintained.
While on campus, Presidential Scholars and their parents were invited to a luncheon with President Michael Schneider and had the opportunity to explore majors and meet with faculty during a Majors Fair. Broyles plans to major in chemistry.