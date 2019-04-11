With four busy pizzerias already in Pacific, the town is about to gain yet another take on how to make a great pizza.
Jerry Holloway, owner operator of Brown Jerry’s Blues, Brews and Barbecue, is introducing a new element to dining in Pacific by adding a pizza oven to his St. Louis Street eatery, but not just any pizza oven.
Brown Jerry’s recently took delivery on a Valoriani wood-fired brick oven from Healdsburg, Calif., and Reggello, Italy.
A new double door was cut into the west facade of the building to move the ebony tiled igloo-shaped oven into the dining area.
Holloway found the oven after he and his wife Teresa discussed how that the southwest corner of the dining area had become a catchall for items not in use at the moment.
“We need to do something with that corner,” Holloway told his wife.
“How about putting in a pizza oven?” Teresa asked.
When he Googled pizza ovens, the name Mugniani jumped out at him.
“I just thought the name was interesting,” he said. “I didn’t know anything about it except that it sounded Italian and I knew pizza was basically Italian.”
Holloway made a phone call and immediately made a friend.
“When I dialed the number, the owner answered the phone,” he said. “I was already hooked. I mean, I had a lot of questions and she answered them all.”
Andrea Mugniani (pronounced Moon Ya Ini) began importing wine and olive oil from Italy in 1989. Hoping to expand her business, she made a trip to Tuscany and happened upon the Valoriani pizza ovens made in the Florence suburb of Reggello.
Holloway liked everything about the story. He and his sons, Michael and Jonathan, flew to the Sonoma Valley town of Healdsburg, Calif., to visit the Mugniani headquarters. The building combines a retail store, classroom for training and commercial kitchen, offices, warehouse and production facility.
The firm offers commercial, mobile, outdoor and indoor pizza ovens. The interior cooking elements of the ovens are imported from Valoriani in Reggello, Italy, and the finished ovens are manufactured in Healdsburg.
Five generations of the Valoriani family had honed the skill of building refractory brick ovens since 1890.
Holloway chose a conical dome housing that resembles a shiny ebony igloo finished in 1-inch mosaic tile. The front of the oven has the brick opening with the signature Valoriani logo V on the top.
The wood-fired oven can maintain a temperature of 600 to 650 degrees.
“They’re amazing,” Holloway said. “I can cook a 12-inch pizza in 2.5 minutes.”
Valoriani ovens are now shipped all over the world. In addition to Brown Jerry’s, there are three other Valoriani ovens in the St. Louis area.
The gleaming tiled dome, approximately the size of a traditional Volkswagen bug, will be installed in plain sight for diners to see pizzas as they are being made.
“Installation won’t take more than two weeks,” Holloway said. “I hope people stop by and check it out.”