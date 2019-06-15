City officials announced that the bridge on Denton Road south of Fourth Street will be completely replaced next summer.
The city has received federal funding to remove the old bridge and replace it with a new one.
The project will enable the city to open the bridge to two lanes, which will allow truck traffic to the city’s industrial parks.
Charles Dolejsi, MoDOT bridge inspector, notified the ity in May that the bridge be restricted to one lane and new weight limit signs installed.
Dolejsi said the changes were necessary after a critical inspection finding (CIF) on the bridge showed that the beams of the box culvert that supports the bridge have exhibited increasing amounts of deterioration over the last 10 years.
After reducing the bridge to one lane and erecting new weight limit signs, the city applied for and received a federal grant to replace the bridge.
At the June 11 meeting, aldermen approved an agreement with Cochran Engineering to plan and design the replacement bridge. Cochran also will provide construction administration and inspection.
Cochran said it would subcontract engineering design support and drafting services to Access Engineering, St. Louis.
The cost for design and engineering is $119,289. Construction administration costs will be $71,971.
Once design work is completed, Cochran said it would take approximately 60 days to remove the old bridge and install the new one which is scheduled for the summer of 2020.