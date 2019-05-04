Despite a smattering rain throughout most of the event, the Boles Fire District drew a large crowd to its annual Safety Day Saturday, April 27.
With the fire trucks lined up outside, rows of tables manned by emergency agencies filled cavernous Fire Station 3, located at 233 Highway M, Villa Ridge.
Assistant Fire Chief Justin Spraul, who heads up training and community relations for the district, handed out pamphlets that explained what the one-day gathering of emergency agencies was all about.
“A tornado just hit. You may be on your own for 72 hours,” the pamphlet stated. “Safety preparedness makes communities safer.”
Spraul introduced visitors to the emergency agencies that were there to show how they help victims to help themselves and each other in the crucial hours before first responders arrive on the scene of a disaster such as a tornado. The agencies also were there to recruit volunteers who would like to join their effort.
MoCHIP Child I.D.
One room was filled with rows of vounteers with computers, cameras, printers and laminators.
Parents and youngsters made their way from one station to another as volunteers took each child’s fingerprints, snapped their picture and captured their DNA by having them bite a swab of plastic.
All of the information was recorded on a laminated card that parents could take home in case the child is ever lost.
The Masonic Children’s Foundation operated by Grand Lodge of Missouri A.F. & A.M. operates the programs, which is free of charge.
“It really works,” said Rodney Kleine, past district deputy and grand master, who supervised the day’s activities. “In the 10 years we’ve been doing this, we have had 10 known recoveries.”
Search Dogs
In one brief lull in the rain, Juno, a 3-year-old border collie, trained as a trailing dog, performed a trail and search exhibition.
Eleven-year-old Jace Mundwiller shared his MoCHIP tooth swab for Juno to get his scent then walked along the perimeter of the parking area, stepping onto the rocks at the edge of lot, made his way to a fire truck and hid inside.
Juno took a fleeting sniff of the swab and then on command followed the exact path that Jace had taken. When she arrived at the fire truck door, she took a few steps past the door, returned and gave off a celebratory bark indicating that she had found what she was searching for.
Mid-Missouri Search Dogs provides certified teams to law enforcement, fire, EMS, and emergency management agencies to search for missing persons alive or deceased. There is never a charge for the service, which is available 365 days a year.
Ham Radio
Don Hazelwood, Paul Heinrich and Paul Chambers, amateur radio operators, or hams, displayed an array of portable radios and antennas that enable hams to set up on any site following a disaster when electric lines and cell towers are down, equipping them to provide radio communication to emergency agencies and victims’ families outside the disaster area.
The Franklin County Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) also maintains a packet radio — a digital mode of amateur radio that uses computers without the Internet — which connects medical agencies throughout the region through a packet radio repeater at Signal Hill on the Pacific Meramec Valley Amateur Radio Club tower.
There are three local amateur radio clubs that recruit and train new hams and provide testing to qualify trainees for a license, PMVARC, Zero Beaters in Washington and the Sullivan Amateur Radio Club.
CERT
Jane Jud-Almstedt offered information on the community emergency response team (CERT) program that trains individuals to assist injured individual in mass catastrophes when first responders have not been able to reach the site.
Boles is part of the West County CERT consortium, which offers classes for new members at Wildwood Community College.
For information on how to join this group, contact Chief Spraul by email at jspraul@bolesfiredistrict.org.
MoDOT
Al Stark, with a title longer than his name, is the Missouri Department of Transportation St. Louis emergency response operations safety and training officer. He handed out pamphlets to remind motorists to drive safely on Missouri roads so they are sure to Arrive Alive.
Helmets From Mercy
Mercy Hospital Trauma Nurse Heather Pratt had a collection of shiny new bike and skateboard helmets that were offered to every youngster.
Pratt carefully fitted each youngster with shiny new helmets, as she offered a memorable lesson on the importance of protecting the contents of the head that was being protected with the new helmet, the brain.
“Inside you head is a brain,” she said. “This helmet is going to keep that brain healthy.”