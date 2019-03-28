Aldermen say public concerns about what will be housed in the former Red Cedar Inn building call for clarification.
They say confusion over the building’s future, fueled by a recent report that a microbrewery might be located in the building, have prompted calls and questions from constituents.
A lengthy discussion and two proposals unanimously approved by aldermen at the March 19 meeting revealed the intent of the six aldermen.
The board approved a contract Nov. 6, 2018, with architects Patterhn-Ives LLC to design the building for a city museum, genealogy library and welcome center that would protect the historic integrity of the iconic structure.
Alderman Ed Gass asked for an ordinance spelling out the limited focus expected from the architect. A second by Alderman Herb Adams triggered opposition from Mayor Steve Myers and City Administrator Steve Roth, who have been the primary contacts with the architects.
Adams said he made the request to hire an architect experienced with historic structures to ensure that the city maintained the historic integrity of the Red Cedar as it is renovated for the three uses.
“It was never our (aldermen) intention that the architect would determine what would occupy the building,” he said.
The city purchased the historic Red Cedar building in September 2017 to be used as visitor center and history museum. The cost was $290,000 for the structure and grounds, paid for with $165,000 from the general fund and $125,000 from tourism taxes.
Gass said he wanted his ordinance to establish that only the museum, genealogy and welcome center would be housed in the renovated building.
Public Input
Myers said limiting the use of the building to those three city services would eliminate the public input into the future use of the building.
Alderman Carol Johnson said the suggestion that the public designed the building is misleading. She said in two meetings with architects, the public responded to requests from the architects to vote on design ideas that the architect presented.
Johnson said it was unclear why the architects presented uses beyond the original intent. She called for an amended contract that instructed the architects to focus only on the three uses aldermen had approved when they purchased the structure.
“My response on this is because of what was recently put in the news and on Channel 5,” she said. “We hired this architect to work on the use of the Red Cedar for a museum, genealogy and welcome center. And somewhere we got into the best use of it and the future use of it and we were forgetting the intent of it.”
Johnson said she wants the amended contract to go back to the intent when the architect was hired.
“I’m getting calls from all over, even in my office where I work downtown,” she said. “I am in a building that is right in the hub of the Better Together (St. Louis County-City merger),” she said. “They have brought articles to me and then I heard from people from both sides of the our towns about the microbrewery.”
Johnson referred to a story in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch about the proposed merger of the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County and the impact the merger would have on Pacific if it passed. In the story, the mayor was quoted as saying there might be a microbrewery in the Red Cedar.
Mayor Responds
Myers said although he mentioned the word microbrewery, he began his remarks with the reporter by saying the city museum and welcome center would be in the building.
“I said this is going to be the museum and welcome center and perhaps some kind of revenue producing entity,” he said. “We are not sure yet what it could be, like an ice cream store, a microbrewery or maybe a bike shop, and out of that he (the reporter) got microbrewery.”
Johnson said she wants a clear message sent to the public on what the city’s intention for the building is.
She then made a motion that the contract with the architect go back to focus on the museum, genealogy and welcome center only.
Myers said changing instruction to the architect is a huge mistake.
“You are cutting off all possibilities of revenue production for this facility,” he said. “What you are doing is you’re sending a message to Patterhn-Ives and you are saying we want you to stop and we want you to do it our way.”
Alderman Andy Nemeth said the city bought the building two years ago and spent taxpayer money for specific intentions.
“I think we have to stand firm on those intentions since we spent their money for that purpose,” he said.
Nemeth said he might like to see a microbrewery in the city, but for now the city needs to stand firm with what was promised to the taxpayers.
“To Carol’s point, we spent the taxpayers’ money. There was no grant,” Nemeth said. “It was their money and that is where we have to hold a hard line and give them what we promised.”
Action Not Needed
City Administrator Steve Roth said in his opinion the board action is unnecessary. He said Patterhn-Ives was hired to do planning and programming for the Red Cedar to house a welcome center and museum, but from Day One the architects had focused on the big picture, fitting the building to Jensen’s Point, Route 66 and the planned Pacific Eureka trail.
“I would just simply remind the board that we are not there yet,” he said. “The board will have a final say on what the plan is. In my opinion, while board positions and intentions can be somewhat helpful, in some ways can be unnecessary, because the board will have the final say on that plan.”
“The board has the say now on the direction,” Adams said. “The board does not have to wait until some later date for a presentation from the architects. I think what Carol and Ed are saying is that they want to give directions now, without knowing in the days to come what the report is going to be.
“I am in agreement with both of them,” he said. “If the board is in agreement, we are saying that we give them directions now and not later.”
Myers said that action ends the possibility of a revenue producing entity in the structure.
“I just want you to understand what you’re doing here. You are saying no to a trailhead, no to a bike shop, no to an ice cream shop,” he said. “You’re saying no to any chance of a microbrewery that was something that was going to be there. You’re saying no to a gift shop.”
Johnson said a gift shop had been planned as part of the museum and welcome center.
“You didn’t say that,” Myers said. “You’d better say that in the motion.”
Adams said every welcome center he has ever been in had a gift shop.
Roth said the city has a written contract with Patterhn-Ives and to amend it would require a written amendment in some fashion. He said he would draft an amendment and bring it to aldermen at the next meeting.
Alderman Drew Stotler asked if anything would be done with the scope of the work the architect had already completed.
Myers said it was just research about what the public was interested in.
“They were going to try to accommodate public opinion, which is now squelched,” he said. “What matters is what the board thinks and why we intended to buy the building originally. I just want to be real clear that to me it matters incredibly what the public wants.”
Johnson said the public meetings with the architect had misled the public.
“The architects put up some pictures of their ideas and asked the public to vote on what they would like best for the building,” she said. “The architects were never hired to decide what was best for the building. We, the aldermen, said up front what the building would be used for.”
The board voted unanimously for a new ordinance, spelling out the future of the building and an amendment to the architects’ contract limiting the focus of the architects. Both items will come back to the board for approval.