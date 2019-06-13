City officials gave preliminary approval to a $15.8 million budget at the regular board of aldermen meeting June 4.
Aldermen unanimously approved the first reading of the 2019-20 spending plan that goes into effect July 1, following final approval at the June 18 board meeting.
The budget is the largest one in city history and includes projections for three new sources of tax revenue — the parks/stormwater and transportation special sales taxes that voters approved in April and Prop P that St. Louis and Franklin County voters approved in November 2017 to grant pay raises to police forces.
The 57-page budget document details balances, reserves, anticipated revenue and expenditure across 10 separate funds, including the general fund, capital improvement fund, tourism, three community improvement districts (CIDs), the city hall neighborhood improvement district, water and sewer.
Available funds including anticipated revenue across all funds is $15,831,535.
The city plans to spend $12,967,424 and maintain balances and reserves of $2,864,211.
The spending plan includes a $646,000 lease purchase finance plan that would enable the city to purchase 11 new vehicles, including two new police vehicles, one light pickup, one four-wheel drive passenger sedan, two dump trucks, one backhoe, one bobcat excavator, one zero-turn mower, one boom truck and one 220 kw generator.
The annual payment for the vehicles would be $145,000 annually for the next four years.
Projects
Capital improvements scheduled for the next budget year include the former Red Cedar Inn building renovation, Candlewick Lane improvements, the Denton Road Bridge replacement, Lisa Lane extension, Integram Drive and the pavement maintenance program at a total cost of $1.4 million.
Revenue for those projects will come from capital improvement, transportation and parks sales taxes, plus federal and Franklin County grants.
The city anticipates that the Viaduct and East Osage CIDs will be closed out by the end of the budget period and will cease to generate revenue for the city.
The West Osage CID will be reduced to containing only B&H Market, which is under a special agreement with the city to receive the special taxes collected in the store for 20 years.
Mayor Steve Myers said he hopes that the city will be able to utilize the CID fund balances for improvements in the respective districts by the end of the budget year, but there is no time line that requires the money to be spent by any imposed deadline.
The city will start the new budget year with $1.6 million in its general fund contingency fund, as well as reserves in other funds.
The largest sources of income are sales taxes, at $1.4 million, followed by utility and cable franchise taxes at $1.2 million and the sewer user charges at $1.3 million.
Largest expenditures are $1,823,661 for police and $1,459,218 for streets.
The city has a total of $27,864,171 in assets and indebtedness of $5.5 million, which includes the neighborhood improvement district that rebuilt city hall and two outstanding bonds for water and sewer improvements.
Full-time employees include 10 in administration, 20 in the police department, 12 in public works, and a new parks superintendent position that won’t be filled until six months into the budget year and full-time elected officials.
Ten elected officials receive salaries, including the mayor, six aldermen and the full-time positions of municipal judge, city marshal/police chief and city collector.
In 2018, the city’s assessed valuation in the Franklin County portion of the city was $121,210,889, which was comparable to 2010 figures. Assessed valuation dipped from 2010 to 2015 when it reached $107,765,078 and has increased each year in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Assessed valuation in the St. Louis County portion of the city saw a significant increase during the same period, climbing from $2,360,777 in 2010 to $7,197,173 in 2019.
Copies of the complete budget are available to the public at city hall.