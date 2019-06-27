By Pauline Masson
Pacific Missourian Editor
Residents will soon start paying more for city water.
After viewing a proposal from City Administrator Steve Roth that discussed water department needs and proposed a rate increase, aldermen called for an ordinance that will increase waters rates across the board.
If the new rates are approved, a household using 5,000 gallons a month will see their water bill go up from the current $15.18 to $22.10 a month, an increase of 45 percent.
Officials note that this would be the first increase in city water rates since 2005.
Roth said he computed the suggested increase based on the city’s need to increase water department revenue by $200,000.
His presentation to aldermen also suggested an annual ncrease over the next five years that would take rates for 5,000-gallon households to $28.25 in the fifth year.
The proposed new rates are higher than in some area cities. A household using 5,000 gallons of water a month pays $13.82 in Washington, $14.94 a month in Eureka and $15.85 a month in Union.
Two area cities have water costs higher than the proposed new monthly charge. Water costs for households using 5,000 gallons a month in St. Clair is $26.72 and $28.79 in Sullivan.
The proposed rate increase would apply to all water users in the city with no provisions for high volume users.
Residents will be allowed to comment on the planned increase in a public hearing scheduled for the July 2 board of aldermen meeting.
The city has three wells that are maintained by the public works department of twelve employees, who also oversee the sewer system and city streets.
The recently approved budget shows that the city spent $200,606 on personnel to maintain the water system in the budget ending June 30, 2019, and projects spending $333,020 on personnel in the next budget year.
The city spent a total of $1,000,533 to operate the water system in the year ending June 30 and anticipates spending $1,501,443 in the next budget year.
In both years the city would transfer $200,000 from the sewer reserves.
The budget shows a reserve above revenue in the sewer fund of $2,589,307 for the current year and an excess of $1,612,355 in the next budget year.
Answering a question raised by Mayor Steve Myers, Roth said there were provisions in the proposed rate increase for low-income families.