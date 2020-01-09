Pacific aldermen have authorized a $391,868.90 project to upgrade 2.4 miles of sanitary sewer mainlines.
At the Dec. 17 meeting, the board of aldermen selected Chesterfield-based Insituform Technologies LLC to handle the work, which consists of reconstructing 12,518 linear feet of sanitary sewer mainlines, and repairing 68 sewer manholes.
City Administrator Steve Roth said the project will begin in January and is slated for completion by mid-April.
Roth said residents in the Cedars and Hawthorne Estates subdivisions should receive advance written and verbal notifications regarding firmer dates about when work will be performed.
The pipes and manholes in these subdivisions were identified as priorities through previous planning and engineering studies.
Using an innovative approach and trenchless cured-in-place pipe technology, Roth said the project essentially places a new lining over the existing vitrified clay sewer pipes. The process includes a textile liner tube and a liquid resin.
The new lining left in place essentially reconstructs jointless, seamless pipes. The first cured-in-place pipe technology was implemented in London, England.
“The work is expected to have a positive impact on inflow and infiltration issues in both subdivisions, and also helps satisfy I & I requirements of the city’s state wastewater operating permit. This is a much-needed project,” added Roth.
He said city staffers plan to use this same trenchless technology as part of an annual sewer system improvement program.
Additionally, Pacific officials are wrapping up their evaluation of the entire Lift Station 2/Brush Creek sewer reach and improvement project, which also includes Hawthorne Estates and Cedars subdivisions.
“That engineering report will make certain recommendations for improvements to address sewer system overflows frequently experienced in high rainfall events,” Roth said.