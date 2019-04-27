As many as 100 cyclists are expected to gather at the commuter parking lot on South First Street Saturday, May 4, to take part in a charity bike ride to benefit the Meramec Valley Trail Association (MVTA).
Aldermen approved the special event at the April 16 board meeting. The city will provide porta potties, trash receptacles and police presence at major intersections.
MVTA Director Matt Aholt, a Pacific resident, said the association teamed up with the Franklin County Bicentennial Committee to organize the charity bike ride to celebrate the bicentennial and raise funds for the trail association.
The MVTA has a long-term goal of extending a trail from the Ozarks to the Great Rivers Greenway.
“We want to connect the two trail systems,” Aholt said.
Participants will take Highway O to Robertsville, which has a shoulder and is considered the safest route.
“This is not a beginner ride,” Aholt said. “We’re expecting experienced cyclists. Riding in a group brings visibility and increases safety.”
Participants are being asked to enter the commuter lot from Third Street. Activities will include food offered by Brown Jerry’s, Little Ireland Coffee and Point Labaddie.
It is hoped that cycling fans will line the streets to see the cyclists.