A lineup of car crushes and monster truck races has been announced for the fourth annual Bigfoot open house to be held Saturday, June 1, in Pacific.
Since Bigfoot 4-by-4, originators of the monster truck, established its world headquarters on Rose Lane in Pacific in 2015, the firm has filled local streets with traffic for three of its traditional open house celebrations.
The 2018 crowd was estimated at 5,000. Attendees took advantage of the $10 parking offered on several business lots along Lamar Parkway and Rose Lane east of Lamar, then walked sometimes as much as six blocks to the event.
Others boarded the free shuttle operated by Mayor Steve Myers at B&H Market for the free ride to the event. The mayor said he plans to operate the shuttle service again this year, but has not worked out plans for the route.
As in 2018, Rose Lane will be closed to vehicle traffic from Lamar Parkway to Bigfoot headquarters.
There is no cost to attend the event, which will start at 10 a.m. and continues until 3 p.m.
At 11 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Bigfoot, driven by a celebrity driver, will roar onto the fenced-off field to barrel over rows of vehicles as patrons watch from behind a chainlink fence that separates them from the high-flying monster trucks.
Also planned are Monster Truck rides, old-school Monster Truck races, food vendors and the opportunity to pose with Bigfoot No. 1 and Bigfoot No. 5, which will be on display.