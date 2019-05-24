Bob Chandler, the man who created the American phenomena the monster truck, recently received the automotive specialty-equipment industry’s highest honor when he was named to the SEMA Hall of Fame.
SEMA (Specialty Equipment Manufacturer’s Association) is, by far, the biggest organization in all of motor sports. Those in the industry say it’s like being named to the MLB Hall of Fame.
Chandler is the creator and owner of one of the iconic vehicles, Bigfoot, the Ford F-250 pickup that is credited with starting the monster truck craze nearly 45 years ago.
Chandler relocated his Bigfoot headquarters from Hazelwood to 2286 Rose Lane in Pacific in 2015. His daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Bob Trent, now manage the business.
Chandler created Bigfoot in 1975 when his personal off-roading passion led him to a series of truck modifications, including bigger tires, bigger axles and rear steering.
At the time, monster trucks didn’t exist, and Bigfoot gained national attention at car shows, making television appearances and eventually spawning 20 clones that continue to tour the country today.
Bigfoot paved the way for an entire market of monster trucks and has influenced the truck industry as a whole.
Representing a group of industry icons who influenced and inspired the $43 billion automotive specialty-equipment industry, Chandler was one of the three industry leaders who will be recognized as part of the SEMA Installation & Gala Friday, July 26, at the Anaheim Marriott in Anaheim, Calif.
“And we see this as just one more way that we help Pacific get on the map,” said Ann Trent, Chandler’s daughter and Bigfoot manager.