A steady downpour did not deter people, many of them families, from pouring into the Pacific High School entry foyer, commons, lobby and cafeteria for the March 30 all-you-can-eat Project Graduation pancake breakfast and book sale.
From 7 to 11 a.m. Missy King and Debbie McCarver manned the ticket table where, instead of handing out tickets, they accepted the money and marked the hand of each diner with a purple X.
A steady line of diners lined up at the cafeteria counter where volunteers doled out eggs, sausage and stacks of pancakes smothered in a generous slathering of cooked apples and cinnamon sauce.
Resident Billy Goss said he had no idea apples and pancakes went together so well.
“You gotta try the apple pancakes,” Goss said on his second trip to the all-you-can-eat cafeteria line. “They’re worth the trip.”
After enjoying the breakfast, diners were in no hurry to head back into the rain. They stayed inside to visit with friends, mill among tables of used books, buy cakes and cookies at two bake sales and check out the wares of a dozen vendors that lined three sides of the cafeteria and spilled over into the commons area between the two gymnasiums.
Spring Play
Diners also gathered in front of large art posters that advertised the spring school play “The Sting,” to be staged in the PHS auditorium April 4-6. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens.
For ticket information, contact Kim Fleming at kfleming@mvr3.k12.mo.us or 636-271-1414.
More than 50 parents, students and Project Graduation Committee members worked the event, including cooking, serving, cleaning and operating the book sale.
The Project Graduation Committee is a parent and teacher volunteer organization that raises funds to help PHS seniors celebrate a drug- and substance-free, all-night graduation party. Work on this year’s event began in November and will continue until graduation.