Graduates and their families filled the Pacific High School athletic field this past Sunday with a sea of smiles for the 2019 graduation ceremony.
As administrators and school board members, also dressed in graduation robes, waited at the entry to the recently rebuilt athletic field, 189 graduates marched onto the field.
The tops of mortarboards signaled the college or university some graduates will be attending.
A crowd of more than 2,000 teachers, parents, relatives and friends filled the rows of seats set up on the athletic field and the bleachers.
Music Director Matt Sokeland led 125 musicians in the Wind Ensemble and Concert Band to play “Pomp and Circumstance” as the graduates and faculty marched onto the field. The combined band was minus 34 graduating musicians.
Four cadets with the PHS JROTC honor guard opened the ceremony by trooping the colors.
The PHS music group Pizzaz sang the national anthem.
Valedictorian Abigail Daniel told her fellow graduates that as they go forward savoring the A’s that they had all strived to achieve, she also will cherish the B’s that she had learned in four years of high school from parents and teachers. She would remember to B grateful, B smart, B clean, B true, B humble, B thankful, and her mother’s favorite B nice.
Superintendent Dr. John Mulford asked the graduates to carry with them the words inscribed at the entry of their school, which was a quote of the late Randy George, “Remember where you come from.”
CWO Brian Cain read the names as each graduate made the procession to center stage to accept his or her diplomas.
When the last graduate had returned to his or her seat and Dan Kania, PHS principal, congratulated the new graduates mortarboards sailed into the air.
For those who could not attend, the ceremony was streamed live on the district’s YouTube page.