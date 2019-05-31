A parcel of undeveloped land that shows up on old atlases, and in one is identified as a park, is something of a mystery to city officials. It’s also now the topic of a records search.
The one-square-block parcel is located at the east end of Park and Bellevue streets, north of Elm. The property is heavily wooded and steeply sloped to the northeast.
A person has expressed interest in buying the 1.5-acre parcel, which has sent city officials in search of records of how the city came to own it.
The parcel is shown on the Ault’s addition map in the 1878 Atlas and in the 1919 Franklin County Atlas, where it is identified as a park.
Speaking at the May 22 board of aldermen meeting, City Administrator Steve Roth told aldermen that the city owns the property and he has received an informal offer to buy it. He said if aldermen want to sell the property, the city could list it with a realtor or negotiate with the individual who wants to buy it.
Alderman Herb Adams said the city should try to determine whether the parcel has been dedicated as a city park.
This is the second time the undeveloped parcel has come before aldermen. In June 2015, then Mayor Jeff Palmore brought the parcel to the attention of aldermen. He said the city had no need for the property and should consider putting it up for sale.
At that meeting, Alderman Ed Gass said the city needed to find the boundaries of the property before attempting to sell it.
Palmore said he would do a title search.
City Clerk Kim Barfield said she is searching for records that show the origin or any transfer of ownership of the property.