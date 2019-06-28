Members of the Historic First Baptist Church restoration committee are making plans for a series of fundraisers to help complete the project.
Since the project started in 2017, the committee has raised an estimated $150,000 in cash and material. The projected cost to completely restore both the sanctuary and education building was estimated at $170,000.
“Thanks to the community and to the area labor clubs we’ve accomplished a lot,” said Bob Masson, who co-chairs the committee with Norbert Gildehaus.
Contributors to the project have included area churches, businesses, labor clubs, civic groups, friends and family of the late Turtle Johnson and other members of the community.
The buildings have been elevated, cleaned of flood debris and mold.
Benton Kelley, project leader, and Tim Richardson constructed ramps to allow workers to enter the elevated buildings.
Volunteer electricians and plumbers completely rewired and replumbed both structures.
“Our next step is to install the preliminary ductwork for the HVAC and then we’re ready for the drywall,” Masson said.
Once drywall is installed, volunteer electricians and plumbers will return to complete installation of lighting, heating and air conditioning and install toilets, sinks and hook up the shower.
“We have $24,000 in the bank today, which should get us through the drywall. After that we will come to the biggest project, replacing the floors,” Masson said. “For that we’re going to need more fundraising.”
The group plans a booth at the June 29 car show, a barbecue, September yard sale and a November pancake breakfast.
For more information about the project contact Masson at 314-805-7590 or Gildehaus at 314-280-2063.