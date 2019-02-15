First State Community Bank (FSCB) has announced the promotion of Al Baldwin to executive vice president and Tonya Thompson to market services officer at the Pacific branch.
Baldwin, who has been a banker in Pacific for 36 years, joined FSCB in December 2017.
Since that time, he has played a key role in the development and growth of the new Pacific location, proving himself to be a committed company and community advocate, said Scott Beckenkamp, FSCB, Washington president.
Thompson joined FSCB in 2014, and has advanced through many positions at several locations across Missouri.
Thompson brings a wealth of experience to the FSCB team in Pacific, Beckenkamp said.
First State Community Bank recently completed renovations of a new location in Pacific, bringing the number of First State Community Bank branches to more than 50.
Located on West St. Louis Street in Downtown Pacific, the new location is now open for business and strengthens First State Community Bank’s presence in Franklin County.
Baldwin said downtown is the backbone of any community.
“Pacific is an important community to our team, and our new location combines the best of the community’s history with the modern conveniences our customers need,” he said. “We are excited to be at the heart of Pacific and hope our new branch will become a center of commerce and community for the people who live and work in our region.”
“I’m very excited to see the Pacific location open,” said Breckenkamp. “It demonstrates First State Community Bank’s commitment to growth and providing outstanding service to the communities we are a part of.”
Since 1954, FSCB has been known for its friendly service, community involvement and sound lending decisions.
FSCB is owned and operated by First State Bancshares Inc., a financial services holding company based in Farmington.
It is a full-service financial institution, with a variety of loan and deposit products and services.
The bank also owns First State Insurance Agency (FSIA), a full-service independent insurance agency. Investment and brokerage services are available through First State Financial Management, Inc. (FSFM), a wholly owned subsidiary of First State Bancshares, Inc.
The Pacific branch is located at 302 W. St. Louis St.