By Pauline Masson
Pacific Missourian Editor
Special education students from throughout the Meramec Valley R-III School District will attend a Special Education Field Day Tuesday, April 9, at Pacific High School football stadium.
PHS special education teacher Traci Dewert’s autism class will host the event with assistance from MCJROTC cadets and Health Occupations students.
This is the second year of the field day created for special education students.
“We have done Special Olympics in the past and have not had much participation, so we came up with this idea so we could involve all of our self-contained students in something fun and get them moving and just celebrate themselves,” Dewert said.
Activities will include carnival type games and athletics participation events.
The event coordinates with Autism Awareness Week, April 8-12, and World Autism Awareness Day.
World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) can trace its roots back to Nov. 1, 2007, when the U.N first requested that a day be established to raise awareness about autism.
In December that year, World Autism Awareness Day was established as a holiday on April 2 of every year.
“This year we want as many schools to help us celebrate and promote Autism Awareness week as possible,” a WAAD spokesperson said. “With one in every 100 people thought to have autism, joining us for Autism Awareness Week could help make a difference to the lives of thousands of families.”