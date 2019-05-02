Ketina Armstrong, Pacific High School alumna and current Zitzman Elementary principal, was named director of communications for the Meramec Valley R-III School District for next school year.
Armstrong has been an employee of the district for 24 years. She has held various roles, including early-childhood teacher, SACC director, Nike Elementary principal, Riverbend principal, and most recently Zitzman principal.
During her time at MVR-III, Armstrong has guided schools to receive both state and national awards, while also working to secure over $50,000 worth of grant funding through the years.
In addition, Armstrong is currently pursuing a Doctor of Education degree through Missouri Baptist University.
In September 2018, the school board and central office leaders worked with Ed Counsel to conduct a community engagement process to identify district strengths and areas for growth.
One of the major themes identified by parents, students, staff and community members was improving both internal and external communication.
In response to this feedback, members of the administrative team established communications as an immediate focus area. Reinstituting the director of communications position within the district is the next step in elevating district communication efforts for all stakeholders.
“As our district looks to revive this position, we believe the successful candidate needs to understand where we have been as a district and where we are going,” said Superintendent Dr. John Mulford. “Not only does Mrs. Armstrong know what we value, she has an unmatched passion to see our district succeed. She is the right person for the job.”
Mulford said some of the things the district will be working on for the 2019-20 school year is a new website design, the rollout of a district mobile app, regular newsletters and publications featuring various school programs, establishing and enhancing community partnerships, and acquisition of additional grant funding.
In addition to her roles within the school district, Armstrong has held leadership positions with various nonprofit organizations in the community, including the Pacific Agape House, Pacific High School Sports Club, and New Beginnings Lutheran Church.
Armstrong will officially begin her duties July 1.