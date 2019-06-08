Officials finalized rules June 4 for medical marijuana (MMJ) providers in the city, with one last-minute amendment.
Two people spoke about the bill. Wende Conwell asked the city to reduce the buffer between medical marijuana providers and churches, day care centers and schools from 300 feet to 250 feet.
Doug Gilbert said he hoped the city would approve the bill. He has already secured three lots in the Daily Industrial Park for an MMJ business and is looking forward to passage of the bill.
Following a motion by Alderman Drew Stotler and a second by Alderman Andy Nemeth to reduce the buffer between medical marijuana providers and churches, day care centers and schools from 300 feet to 100 feet, the board approved the ordinance 5-1, with Alderman Ed Gass voting no.
Aldermen completed the second reading of the amended bill, which also was approved 5-1, with Gass providing the no vote.
The new law regulates the location and operation in the city of facilities growing, dispensing, manufacturing and testing MMJ products that are licensed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The bill identifies the zoning districts where MMJ facilities can be located. Growing within an entirely enclosed building, manufacturing MMJ-infused products and testing is permitted in the M-2 heavy industrial zoning districts.
Growing would be permitted as a conditional use in the M-1 light industrial zoning district. This would require a conditional use permit (CUP) including a recommendation approval of the planning and zoning commission and a public hearing.
Growing MMJ outside an enclosed building is a conditional use in the NU nonurban zoning district. This also would require a conditional use permit (CUP), which includes a P&Z recommendation of approval and public hearing.
Dispensing facilities are permitted in a C-2 arterial commercial zoning district and C1 downtown commercial zoning district.
The ordinance also spells out how the public comes in contact with MMJ products. MMJ facilities are prohibited from emitting an odor or any cause of public nuisance. Appropriate ventilation systems to prevent odor or fumes from leaving the building are required.
No more than three dispensaries can be located within the city and MMJ facilities cannot be located within 1,500 feet of each other.
Dispensary waiting areas must be separated by a wall from the delivery areas of MMJ products and products cannot be displayed so as to be visible through windows or doors.
Dispensaries are permitted to sell MMJ paraphernalia, but it cannot be publicly displayed. The consumption of alcohol within a MMJ facility is prohibited. Persons under the age of 18 are prohibited from any portion of any MMJ facility.
Dispensaries are required to provide adequate security such as surveillance cameras, inventory control, a locking safe and alarm system, and provide an emergency contact for the police.
All facilities are required to have a city business license.