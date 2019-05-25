The city will not remove some old liens on private properties that remained after the properties were sold even though they are too old for the city to seek help from the courts.
There is a statute of limitation of three years to sue to collect old debts, according to City Attorney Bob Jones.
The discussion took place at the May 21 board of aldermen meeting at the request of Alderman Herb Adams.
Collector Debbie Kelley, who was not present at the meeting, had presented the old liens, along with three other lists of delinquent debts, to aldermen April 2 as required by state statute. At that meeting, Adams asked to have them brought back for review by aldermen.
The city placed liens against five properties, dating back to 1990, that range from principal cost of $794 to $6,226, but the liens accrued interest.
Four of the properties were purchased by the current owner after the date of the lien, which was not paid off at the time of the sale.
At that time, Jones said he saw no reason to release any of the liens.
Jones said the property owners would have been aware of the liens unless there was no lender or the property was not insured by title insurance.
That was the case when the Pacific Temple Church of God in Christ accepted ownership of two lots at 116 E. Bellevue, near the church in 2001, but did not know there was a tax lien against thproperty when they accepted it.
The city had previously demolished a building on one of the lots and placed a special tax bill lien of $793.50 on the property at 5.189 percent interest. Uncompounded interest for 16 years would bring the amount of the lien in 2017 to $1,492.88.
One of the liens where the property owner is seeking relief appears to be a special assessment.
Estelle Gebel, 422 W. Union, told Kelley that she never agreed to be responsible for city work done in front of her house.
The city constructed a drainage pipe on the east side of Fifth Street between West St. Louis and Union streets, created a special tax bill and placed a lien of $1,200 on her property.
The lien would accrue 5.51 percent interest beginning in the 11th year that it went unpaid. Uncompounded interest for the past seven years would bring the total due on the lien in 2017 of $1,662.
On a property at Second and Pacific streets, the city demolished a building in 2001 and placed a lien on the property for $1,659 at annual interest of 7.94 percent.
The property has been sold twice since then in 1998 and 2003. For some reason the lien was not satisfied at the time of either sale.
Accrued interest on the original lien would bring the amount due in 2017 to $5,217.31.
The largest of the liens was placed on the property at 214 S. Columbus in 1990 with the principal amount of $6,226. The reason for the lien was for demolishing and hauling away debris from a building on the property.
The tax bill was to draw interest of 8 percent a year until paid. Total amount due against that lien at uncompounded interest would be $19,176.86 in 2017.
Jones said while the city cannot sue the property owners due to the statute of limitation, it was his opinion that the liens should remain on the property.
“Once a lien is on property it stays there until it is paid off,” he said. “I recommend that you take no further action on the liens.”
Adams agreed, saying the liens should remain on the property and eventually be collected by the city.