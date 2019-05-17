Saying they want the promised Liberty Field bleachers for the 2019 event season, aldermen agreed to kick in part of the cost when the Partnership proceeds fell short.
Speaking at the May 7 board meeting, Dan Rahn, Partnership president, said the organization had allocated $7,638, which was proceeds from sponsorships for the 2018 Iron Horse Rodeo, to purchase the bleachers.
“We got a quote of $9,450, which included shipping, but not assembly,” Rahn said. “We’re asking the city to partner with us to make the project whole.”
The firm would ship the bleachers to Liberty Field or the city maintenance yard for assembly.
Rahn said he could recruit a group of volunteers to assemble the seats if the city did not want to do the assembly.
Alderman Herb Adams said the city needs to strongly consider partnering with the Partnership to purchase the seats for this season. He made a motion that the city pay $1,112 to cover the difference and make certain the bleachers were here this summer, which was approved 5-0 with Alderman Gregg Rahn abstaining.
Rahn said expected delivery is two to three weeks, and he would place the order the next day.
Alderman Carol Johnson asked whether the city’s share of the cost would come from the general fund or from tourism.
City Administrator Steve Roth said he had the same question.
“My suggestion is that we ask if tourism would be willing to participate,” Roth said.
Adams told Rahn he would have no trouble finding help to assemble the tiers of seats.
“If you get the word out there to the public that you need help to assemble them, I think you’ll be surprised at how many people will come forward,” Adams said.