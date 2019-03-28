Three aldermen — Carol Johnson, Gregg Rahn and Andrew Nemeth — are running unopposed in the April 2 election.
There are no contested races for the board this year.
Short profiles on the incumbents are as follows:
Carol Johnson
Ward 2 incumbent Carol Johnson is seeking her 11th term on the board of aldermen. She served between 2001-2011, and between 2013-2017.
Johnson has been a resident of Pacific for 43 years. She is a graduate of Pacific High School and raised two children here who also attended PHS.
She began serving on the city park board in 1978 and currently serves on the city operation committee, which she chairs. She also serves as board liaison to the Meramec Valley Genealogical and Historical Society.
Johnson is a member of several civic organizations, including the Eagles Auxiliary 3842 Bereavement Committee, Eagle’s Friday Night Bingo and the Tri-County Senior Center.
Additionally, she chairs the annual city Independence Day celebration, helps coordinate the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Veterans Day Parade, is a member of the Safety Net program for homeless students and is a member of the County/Rockwood Labor Club.
Johnson was employed at the Chrysler Corporation Assembly Plant in Fenton for 14 years and took retirement in 2009 when the plant closed. She is currently employed by UAW/LETC at SLATE American Job Center St. Louis as a computer lab assistant and ACT/Workkeys Test administrator.
Gregg Rahn
Ward 1 incumbent Gregg Rahn is seeking his second term on the board of aldermen.
Rahn said he wants to serve in city government because he sees his service on the board as an opportunity to give back to the community.
Rahn, who grew up in north county, attended college for two years, one year at the University of Missouri-St. Louis and the following year at Kirksville.
He worked as a union carpenter for nearly 40 years and has worked for the same commercial construction company since 1978.
“My wife Susan and I married in1979 and by 1983 we had three sons,” he said. “We moved to Ellisville to raise our three boys, where I enjoyed assistant coaching for my son’s soccer and baseball teams.”
Rahn said he wanted to use his skills as a carpenter to build a house for his family and after much searching found a beautiful wooded lot in Pacific.
“Determined to have fun while building our home we accomplished our goal and more,” he said. “We made some wonderful friends in Pacific.
“Even though I am running unopposed I would appreciate your support as I learn how to best represent the people I serve,” he said.
Andrew Nemeth
Ward 3 incumbent Andrew Nemeth is seeking his second term on the board of aldermen.
Nemeth sees himself as a new resident with a desire to serve. He sees potential for city benefits through a new set of eyes.
He has been employed in the retail/business management field for over 20 years and through that experience he has come to understand what it takes to make changes, put ideas into action, and help motivate people to get the job done that they set out to do.
As a second-term alderman, he said he will continue his main objectives for his role representing Ward 3. One, is to work to make Pacific a destination to visit and live by growing the community, which can be accomplished, he said, by increasing retail and restaurants and supporting new ideas.
He also will strive to make the city council meetings as well as local information, agendas and activities more accessible to the residents of Pacific via the internet, live streaming and social media.
His third objective is to strive to ensure every decision made by the board is driven by how it would improve the city. He will be guided in decisions by how each measure would increase job opportunities and affect local taxes.