Mayor Steve Myers said he worries that public debate over the possible uses of money generated by a park tax could jeopardize the measure when it comes before voters in April.
The mayor said he’s crafting campaign material and information to present to voters about the measure that will be on the ballot as Prop P, a one-half cent special sales tax to benefit parks and stormwater projects.
Alderman Herb Adams said the larger portion of the funds collected in the special sales tax should go toward projects to fix the city’s stormwater woes.
Myers disagrees, saying he never envisioned that tax would be used mainly for stormwater projects. He said there are many needs within the park system.
Speaking at the Feb. 5 board of aldermen meeting, Stephen Flannery III, who served on the park board for nine years and three years as its president, weighed in saying he had advocated for increased funding through a park tax during his entire tenure.
Flannery said he was disappointed that Aldermen Ed Gass and Herb Adams want the majority of the tax to go for stormwater.
“When the comprehensive plan asked residents what they wanted in the future and they said they wanted more for parks,” he said. “A top priority is the city swimming pool, which is on the verge of being obsolete. We lose citizens to other communities — they go to Washington to use their pool and parks.”
Adams said he does not think discussion among aldermen about how the tax funds would be spent would cause citizens to vote no on it.
“I’ve known the public for a long time. I’ve faced this public many times and most of the time they get it right,” he said. “If we don’t have our act together they (voters) will get it right again, which means they’ll probably vote no. When they understand it they always get it right.”
Adams said when former Mayor Jeff Titter approached voters with a capital improvement tax he explained what the tax would do for citizens both short-term and long-term.
“He told them what would be purchased and they got it right,” he said. “When asked to vote on the tourism tax, the public understood what the tax would do for them short-term, long-term and they got it right. If we cannot tell them what we will do with the park and stormwater tax short-term and long-term they won’t pass it.”
Adams said the unwillingness of the administration to disclose how the funds will be spent will turn voters off.
“We’re asking for a blank check and saying ‘trust me,’ ” he said. “That’s the wrong approach. We should tell the public what we’re going to do with that money and we have not done that.”
Adams said he believed voters will have no trouble separating the park and stormwater tax from the street, which he strongly supports.
“I’m hoping the public recognizes the dire need to approve the street tax,” he said. “We’ve neglected streets for a long time due to lack of money. I’m going to urge them to come out in droves and realize on their own that we need money for streets.”
Adams said he still has to think about the proposed park tax.
“If we can’t make up our minds and can’t agree, I’m not asking for a blank check,” he said.
Alderman Ed Gass said there has to be a commitment to assign some of the park tax funds to stormwater improvement.
Myers said he’s saddened to hear the discussion on the park tax. He said his administration had not yet crafted a campaign to take to voters to educate them on the ballot measures.
“What you all are saying here tonight jeopardizes the park tax,” Myers said.
Adams said that while he was the one who pushed for both the park tax and street tax he’s not willing to have a blank check for parks.
“We have storm water problems throughout the whole town. Let’s let an engineer tell us how to divide the money,” he said. “I got a funny feeling that people realize that problems with stormwater are bigger than the problems with the parks.”