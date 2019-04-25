Aldermen say it is time to update and modernize maps and records of the two city-owned cemeteries: City Cemetery and Resurrection Hill Cemetery.
On a motion from Alderman Herb Adams, the board requested a $20,000 line item in the upcoming budget to hire a professional to update the records and put them in a user-friendly format for family members and genealogy researchers.
At the April 17 board meeting, aldermen directed City Administrator Steve Roth to include the line item in the 2020-2021 budget he plans to present in draft form at the May 7 meeting.
Adams said he wants to see the city hire a professional to update and modernize the records.
“We don’t want volunteers to do this,” Adams said. “We have used volunteers in the past and look where that took us.”
Although the cemetery records have been the cause of deep division and litigation among officials, Adams said it is time to get past personal emotion and treat cemetery records with the same care that all city records are treated.
Both city cemeteries have burials that date back to the middle of the 1800s when records were handwritten.
Some of those handwritten records were recently turned over to the city clerk following litigation. It is possible those records can help ensure the most accurate record of burials and lot ownership.
“The records need to be as accurate as possible and easily available to the public,” Adams said. “And we need to look at what technology is out there to make this easy for cemetery visitors.”
With the passage of time it is possible that some records no longer exist, especially very early ones. There are undoubtedly missing headstones and markers.
“All the records that we have documents for can be reviewed and included in an updated database of information,” Adams said. “Maps of both cemeteries also need to be updated and made available.”
Adams said he would like to see records set up in a format that family members and genealogy researchers would be able to locate graves by starting a search with the basic information of lot number, plot, last name, first name, year of death, or maiden name.
“It’s time to do this,” Adams said. “And do it the best that we can.”