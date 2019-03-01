The city plans to hire an engineer to look at a faulty stormwater pipe that is intended to drain water into a creek, but water is bubbling up into private property in Hogan subdivision.
Alderman Ed Gass called for the work that he said required the services of an engineer.
Gass said the pipe located there now was installed in 1967 or 1968 and is probably rusting out.
“It is also probably too small,” he said.
Gass said the old pipe runs past Judy Brook Lane and ends in the grass area.
“It needs to go to the creek and have more depth,” he said. “We can drop the pipe quite a bit and take care of some of that drainage.”
Gass wants the city administrator to hire an engineer to look at the entire area from the hydrant at Hardee’s on North Payne Street, along West Union to the property on Judy Brook Lane.
“I’d like to see what it would cost to fix that,” he said.
Following Gass’ motion, Alderman Herb Adams amended the motion to put a time frame on the work and have a plan for the project brought back to the board of aldermen for approval.
“I’d like to see a report and the bidding process all done within 60 days,” Adams said.
On a voice vote, aldermen directed the city attorney to hire an engineer, require a map and prepare a contract to begin the bidding process to replace and extend the pipe within 60 days.