A Pacific alderman wants the city to begin planning for safety improvements on Viaduct Street that the city will be responsible for ahead of planned MoDOT improvements in 2020.
Speaking at the May 7 board meeting, Alderman Andy Nemeth asked whether the city should begin discussions now on the scope of safety work for Viaduct Street.
The one-block-long roadway beneath Interstate 44 connects West Osage with Thornton Road and crosses the east- and westbound I-44 ramps, as well as Hogan Road.
Nemeth has complained for months that pedestrians frequently walk on Viaduct, which is unsafe. He said the city should consider installing sidewalks and lights beneath I-44 and striping crosswalks.
Nemeth made his recent comments after Judy Wagner, MoDOT area engineer, presented a drawing of the improvements that MoDOT plans to make on Viaduct Street in 2020.
The state plans to widen the roadway beneath the overpass to install an extra left-turn lane onto the I-44 westbound entrance ramp.
Three stop signs also are planned. Southbound motorists will stop north of the I-44 entrance ramp. Northbound motorists will stop south of the exit ramp and exit ramp motorists will stop at Viaduct Street.
The exit ramp will be striped for two 9-foot lanes and widened to assist 18-wheelers turning right into Pilot Truck Center.
A copy of the drawing is available at city hall.
Wagner said the MoDOT project is set to be built in 2020.
Nemeth said he would like to see the Pacific improvements completed ahead of the MoDOT work.
“We don’t want construction crews to be crossing over each other,” he said.