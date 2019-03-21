Alderman Herb Adams said he hopes Pacific voters would not see the upcoming election, which includes two special tax increases on the ballot, as a competition among city programs.
Voters will be asked to approve two half-cent sales taxes — Prop P would fund parks and stormwater improvements, and Prop S to fund street improvements.
Officials have offered differing views for how Prop P taxes should be allocated, creating a impression of competition for the new funds.
Adams is on record saying the city’s stormwater woes are greater than the park system needs, while Mayor Steve Myers has said his vision for the new funds is to expand and improve the park system.
Adams said while it might appear to the public that one official is pitching stormwater improvements as the reason to vote for Prop P and another official promoting parks as the reason to vote yes on the proposition, both could and would be funded from the same tax.
In a phone interview with The Missourian, Adams said Pacific has several programs that provide services to its citizens and every single one is important. He wants citizens to look at the big picture when they go into the voting booth April 2.
“Water and sewer, police protection, streets, stormwater improvements and parks are all important,” he said. “Through the years we have improved each service as funds became available.”
Citizens can look at the police department and see that the city has increased not only the number of officers and officers’ salaries, but has improved the quality of officers and the equipment needed to do the job, he said.
Adams said the city sewer system has been improved and now Pacific has one of the most improved lagoon systems in the area.
“We have improved our parks,” he said. “Many people can remember when we had one park, Blackburn Park. We bought three pieces of property to create the city park on Congress Street. We improved the park with basketball courts and tennis courts. We built a swimming pool.”
In recent years, Adams said, the city has ignored deteriorating streets and has done nothing to improve stormwater problems. He said the city must improve the streets to be competitive with neighboring cities.
“They (streets) have been ignored for way too long,” he said. “Stormwater problems have been ignored for way too long.”
Improvements in the past were made possible by city officials working with East-West Gateway and the state to rebuild a portion of Congress Street that removed a ditch and installed curbs and gutters.
“The people on Congress Street no longer get water in their basements,” Adams said. “That shows what we are looking to do all over town.
“If we look at current practices we have old-fashioned ditches in front of most properties,” he said. “Modern cities do not use ditches to control stormwater. Most cities our size moved away from ditches putting stormwater underground. This is what we can do if Prop P passes.
“This would do more than make our properties look good,” Adams added. “It would drain stormwater away from home basements and properties.”
Adams began to lobby his fellow aldermen to place a tax increase before voters when he was elected in April 2018. Now that it is down to the wire, he said communication to voters should be clear.
“We need to stop pitting programs against each other and put together one program that prioritizes spending, identifies our biggest problems and determines which to do first,” he said.
Above all, Adams said he would like to see voters approve both Prop P and Prop S.
“I want to see both taxes pass,” he said. “If voters approve both taxes, we’re going to do our part to close out the community improvement districts (CIDs) so there won’t be a tax increase. This is what our city needs.”