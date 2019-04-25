As he enters his second one-year term as acting president of the board of aldermen, Herb Adams said he sees his role as bringing the separation of powers written into the U.S. Constitution to local government.
“This past year I learned a lot,” Adams said. “I see that the new aldermen bring a lot to the table, but I want to see them engage more.”
Adams said he has worked with Carol Johnson for 20 years and has known and worked with Ed Gass for 40 years.
“It might be easier to pick up the phone and call one of them or sit down over coffee,” Adams said. “But I want to focus on getting to know the new aldermen better and get them involved in the process of government.
“They need to push for what they see needed in their wards and ask the rest of us for help,” Adams said. “The more I work with them the more committed I am to them.”
Adams was elected for a second term by acclamation as the only nominee for the seat at the April 17 board meeting. He formerly served as mayor for 14 years and said he has profound respect for the authority and duties of all branches of government.
State statute and city ordinances spell out the control that aldermen have over city government, which goes beyond zoning laws.
“It is written all through our laws where aldermen have the final say, or equal say with the mayor,” Adams said. “We need to know what our role is and use our authority.”
He said the only time aldermen have power is when they are together in board meetings. That is when they make laws, set government policy, order action to aid constituents, or oversee the activities of city officials. Learning how to exercise that power is the challenge of every board.
“There is a balance of power between the board of aldermen and the mayor and his administration,” Adams said. “We (the board of aldermen) share equal responsibility with the mayor and his administration’s running of the city.”
Administration includes the city attorney, city administrator, and each of the commissions and committees, such as the tourism commission, park board and cemetery committee.
“The board of aldermen oversee all of that,” Adams said. “I want to see us move forward being legislators and acting together as legislators. We need to move away from sitting back and waiting for the administration to set policy. We need to be an equal part in making policy.”
Adams said he sees too much to be done in the city for the board of aldermen to wait for the mayor to have all the answers. He said one example that calls for aldermen to act is the pending purchase of the building at 222 N. First St.
“What is missing from what has been shown to us so far is there is no documentation showing that the state is on board to help us with funding,” Adams said. “We (the board) can’t sit back and take anybody’s word that the state is on board. We should see something that shows that the state is on board with this project. We have not seen anything.”
Adams said if the city buys the building with no guarantees and something goes wrong with the project taxpayers will look to aldermen to ask why they approved the purchase.
“None of us conduct our personal business without documentation and we should demand the same for the citizens’ business,” Adams said.
Falling back on his signature use of clichés to make a point, Adams said he learned from his parents that haste makes waste.
“Look before you leap,” he said. “Aldermen are the representatives of their constituents and we need to make sure that we know what is being approved before we act.”
“I want to see aldermen get better at getting things done for their wards,” Adams said. “They need to bring their wishes to the floor, look for support from fellow aldermen, and not leave it in limbo but make a motion to instruct administration to carry out their wishes.”
Priorities
Adams said with new revenue coming for streets, parks and stormwater improvement in January 2020, he wants to see the city address old problems.
“In our parks we need to remember that the oldest commitment is the swimming pool. That’s the oldest project and the most expensive to repair and renovate. The second oldest expensive project is the goal of expanding the pond near Hawthorne Subdivision.”
Above all, he said, city government has to be truthful with the public if they plan to use taxpayer money to create a new position for the parks.
“We don’t need a parks department,” he said. “We need someone in charge of maintenance of the parks. We need a worker bee who will pick up a shovel or a paint brush.
“We have five nice parks and we need to take care of them,” he said. “We can work toward having a parks department but we’re not there yet.”
Adams said if serving as mayor for 14 years taught him anything it was that officials need to understand how to use their authority and know when and how to call for action.
“I want to see aldermen use more responsibility for the budget and have more input in city finances,” he said. “I brought up recently the need for reserves. I’d like to see other aldermen bring their interests.”
He added that the city administrator and city clerk say the city is in good financial shape but he can remember when it was not. In 2006, the city had trouble making payroll until building reserves in the budget.
“What we (the board) have to do as new money comes in is to make sure that we spend some and save some,” he said. “We need to plan before we spend and plan why we are saving before we save.”
“Only with good plans and good actions can we stay in good financial shape,” Adams said, adding that the board now get the things done that need to get done.
“I am grateful that they elected me acting president of the board,” he commented. “I think my experience can help frame issues and bring things along.”