Action on a conditional use permit (CUP) to turn an abandoned bowling alley building and lot into a used vehicle center was postponed after commissioners raised questions about the appearance of the future business.
Select Motors wants to operate a used auto, marine and power sports sales and service operation on the former Pacific Bowling Lanes property at 2009 W. Osage.
The planning and zoning commission heard an application for the permit Feb. 12.
The bowling alley conversion was one of two CUPs requested at the meeting. Kevin Huffmeier also sought a CUP to open a used car sales lot at 302-304 W. Osage.
Action on both applications was postponed, but the advertised public hearing on each application was left open until the next meeting when measures will again be discussed and the public can voice their opinions on the projects.
Cameron Lueken, with Wunderlich Engineering, spoke for Select Motors, saying the firm would move portions of its existing business to the West Osage site, which offers great visibility.
Commissioners peppered Lueken with questions about what would be visible to motorists on Interstate 44 and West Osage.
Donna Brocato said she had visited Select Motor’s current location and could see vehicles in various stages of disrepair behind a fence.
Brocato said the bowling alley site is a highly visible property in the city.
“I wouldn’t want to see a bunch of cars needing to be repaired sitting there,” she said.
Responding to the staff report on the application, Mike Bates said he did not want to see a business that offered the sale of used auto parts on the site.
“I don’t want to see used auto parts of any kind for sale there,” Bates said. “It sounds like a junkyard.”
Shawn Seymour, Pacific’s zoning consultant, said the zoning code does allow for the sale of new and used parts, but the applicant had only requested a permit to conduct an automobile, marine and power sports sales and service operation.
Seymour also said the applicant had not submitted a preliminary plan for the business so he’s unsure where vehicles would be stored.
Lueken said there would be a fence at the front edge of the building and all unrepaired vehicles would be stored behind the fence. He said all repairs would be done inside the building.
On the second application, commissioners voiced concerns about the slope on the rear of the 302 W. Osage site, saying some stormwater treatment should be part of the application.
Seymour said that would have to be included in a preliminary plan.
Both applicants agreed to complete preliminary plans that spell out commissioners’ concerns and return to the Feb. 26 meeting.
Seymour added a clause to the permit that would allow for the CUP to be voided if the property was not maintained according to code.
The clause says “Any two property maintenance violations identified on the property within a 12-month period shall require the applicant to appear before the planning and zoning commission.
“At which time the commission may recommend to the board of aldermen that additional conditions be made part of the CUP or make recommendation that the CUP be made void.”
Although planning commissioners have long lamented the lack of enforcement for the conditions they stipulate when recommending permits, no one has been ordered back to P&Z for maintenance violations.
Seymour said in order to take action that might void a CUP one of two legal measures is needed. Either the action is covered in a city ordinance or included in the recommendations to the board of aldermen.
“This is a staff recommendation, which I made,” he said.
Seymour said he had included the clause on one previous P&Z recommendation to the board of aldermen.