According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Franklin County ranks amongst the highest in the nation for opioids prescribed by physicians.
In 2018, the county medical examiner reported 49 opiate-related deaths in Franklin County involving positive toxicology results for: codeine, morphine, dihydrocodeine, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, methadone, propoxyphene and Oxymorphone.
More than a year ago Franklin County signed on to a lawsuit targeting opioid manufacturers, distributors and prescribers at the source of the epidemic.
On Thursday, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker confirmed the lawsuit is being transferred to the 20th Judicial Circuit in Franklin County.
“A judge in St. Louis city has entered the order to have it moved here,” he said. “But, to our knowledge it has not been filed yet.”
Brinker explained the lawsuit moving to Franklin County will give lawyers arguing the case a more direct line to those affected by the crisis in this area specifically.
“At this point I would anticipate they will go after manufacturers, pharmacies and maybe even physicians themselves,” he said. “Having the trial out here I would expect our local first responders to be called to testify to explain how it is affecting the citizenry right here.”
Payouts
Brinker also confirmed there are no expectations of any settlements of judgments in the lawsuit during 2020
and beyond that there is no time line for any payouts.
According to lawsuit information provided to The Missourian, allocation amounts are based on a hypothetical $1 billion gross settlement for counties and cities. Franklin County and municipalities would receive and split $361,060.
The award is based on $3.56 for each person in the total county population of 101,386.
If judgments are made against the manufacturers and distributors, all fees owed by the county for the legal services will first be subtracted and paid to the law firm, then any other monetary awards will be used to supplement multiple county departments which have incurred costs fighting the epidemic.
The county and the cities within the county will have the opportunity to reach agreement on how the county-level allocation will be shared amongst them based on population.
If the county and cities are unable to reach agreement, the funds will be distributed as shown in the table below:
• Franklin County — $208,183;
• Berger — $293;
• Charmwood — $43;
• Gerald — $4,716;
• Leslie — $226;
• Miramiguoa Park — $15;
• New Haven — $6,077;
• Oak Grove Village — $1,240;
• Pacific — $25,932;
• Parkway — $588;
• St. Clair — $16,401;
• Sullivan — $20,448;
• Union — $22,357; and
• Washington — $54,540.
Because portions of Sullivan and Pacific lie inside two counties, those cities would receive additional funds from payouts to those counties as well.
Sullivan would receive an additional $6,227 from Crawford County and Pacific would receive $1,871 from St. Louis County.
Legal Services
In September 2019, a judge in Oklahoma awarded a $572 million settlement to the state of Oklahoma against opioid drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. Now other drug companies are voluntarily making amends by paying out large sums of money to avoid similar suits — and Franklin County hopes to cash in.
In October 2018, the county commission retained the services of the law firm of Carey, Danis & Lowe, on a contingent fee basis, to sign on to the opioid lawsuit.
According to the commission order, the law firm will pursue all civil remedies against those in the chain of distribution of prescription opiates responsible for the opioid epidemic which is plaguing Franklin County.
About 100 Missouri counties have signed on to the lawsuit.
Sympathetic Jury
In recent history, Franklin County juries have been sympathetic to lawsuits like this one and awarded large settlements.
That history may have played a factor in trying the Franklin County portion of the case before a jury made up of Franklin County residents, who have been directly affected by the opioid crisis.
In November 2017, a Franklin County jury awarded a former patient of Mercy Hospital Washington a malpractice settlement of $14.2 million, which is the most recent and largest malpractice kind in county history.
The largest award of all time, the Doncasters Inc. civil suit, came after a plane crashed near Sullivan in 2006 and the families of seven victims received a total of $48 million in punitive and wrongful death awards by county jurors.
The suit stemmed from the DeHavilland DHC-6 Twin Otter plane crash July 29, 2006, just after takeoff at the Sullivan Regional Airport.
