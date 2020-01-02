A Union man sentenced to prison in 2015 for his role in a vehicle theft ring, was charged again for stealing a car.
A Franklin County felony complaint filed Saturday, Dec. 28, charges Kevin B. Crider, 38, with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, as well as two misdemeanors for resisting arrest and exceeding the speed limit by more than 16 miles per hour.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Crider was seen in a stolen vehicle parked in the BP gas station at Highway O and Highway N in the Catawissa area Dec. 11.
The patrol said Crider drove from the gas station and the vehicle was clocked at 71 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Crider then left the stolen vehicle on a private gravel alleyway between Sister’s Saloon and an apartment complex east of Highway N, in Catawissa, and fled on foot from the scene.
The trooper identified the suspect as Crider through still images from the gas station video camera.
According to the patrol, the same trooper stopped Crider Dec. 3 in St. Clair when the suspect was wearing the same camouflage coat and neon green gloves that he was wearing Dec. 11.
Court records indicate Crider has been living in Union, however, the patrol stated that the suspect is now living in Cuba, Mo.
Crider is being held in the Franklin County jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
Crash
Crider was involved in a crash investigated by the patrol Tuesday, Dec. 24.
According to a patrol preliminary report, Crider was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado southbound in a field on private property off St. Mary’s Road at 9:10 a.m.
The truck hit trees injuring Rocky W. LaChance, who was a passenger in the truck. LaChance was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by a state trooper. LaChance was arrested on suspicion of second-degree tampering and resisting arrest, according to a patrol arrest report. No formal charges have been filed against LaChance.
Earlier in 2019 Crider was charged with possession of a controlled substance following an arrest by the patrol. The arrest occurred in November 2018.
Theft Ring
In November 2015, Crider was sentenced to five years in prison on two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, and one count each of stealing a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. Each of the charges are felonies, according to court records.
Authorities alleged that Crider was one of six people involved in a major vehicle theft ring.
The suspects in the theft ring had been stealing vehicles over a four-month period.
During the 2015 investigation, detectives identified 24 vehicles, mainly pickup trucks, stolen in Franklin County, and believed another four were stolen in Crawford County.
The suspects allegedly used the stolen vehicles to transport narcotics and illegally harvested timber from property near St. Clair.