A man was confronted by a Washington police officer after speaking with students through at fence at St. Francis Borgia Grade School.
On Wednesday afternoon, Washington School Resource Officer David Burke was leaving the school when he noticed a man talking to students outside at recess. Burke approached the man and told him to stop.
The man left and the students returned to class. The students later said the man asked if they wanted drugs.
Officer Burke located the man and talked to him about the incident. The man said he was joking.
Police said the man is not believed to be a threat. He reportedly has an intellectual disability.
The school did send an email to parents about the incident.
“We are so very blessed that Officer Burke was here and able to take quick action,” Principal Linda Pahl said.