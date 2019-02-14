Missouri Gov. Mike Parson visited St. Clair Thursday afternoon on his statewide tour of bridges in need of replacement.
The governor toured the bridge over Happy Sac Creek on Highway AD outside St. Clair at about 3:15 this afternoon.
During the two-day tour he plans to visit five of the 250 bridges scheduled for immediate repair or replacement if his administration’s proposed funding program is passed by the Missouri General Assembly this year.
The Governor first outlined the statewide bridge infrastructure program in the State of the State address on January 16.
Read the full story in the weekend edition of The Missourian.