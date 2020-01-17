Only the incumbents have filed to date for the three open seats on the Washington School Board in the April 7 election.
The last day to file is Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 5 p.m.
The district was closed Friday due to weather and will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Scott Byrne and Susan Thatcher, both of Labadie, and Bob Oreskovic, Washington, all filed opening day.
Byrne is completing his fourth term on the board. He was first elected in 2008. Thatcher is finishing her second term after first being elected in 2014. Oreskovic was elected in 2017 and is completing his first term.
Board members are elected to three-year terms.
Candidates should register in Julie Bell’s office on the second floor of the Washington School District administration building at 220 Locust St. in Washington.
Board candidates must be at least 24 years of age, U.S. citizens, resident taxpayers of the district and have resided in Missouri for one year preceding their election.
Candidates cannot be delinquent in the payment of any state income taxes, personal property taxes, municipal taxes or real property taxes on stated residence.
They also cannot be a registered sex offender, or found guilty or pled guilty to a felony under Missouri law.
Additionally, candidates cannot be convicted or pled guilty to a felony or misdemeanor under federal law.
Candidates must file all required campaign disclosure reports with the Missouri Ethics Commission, when applicable, for all previous elections in which they were candidates.
The seven-member board serves as the governing body for the school district. Board members set district policies, select the superintendent of schools, adopt the annual budget and determine the tax rate.