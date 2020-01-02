Photographers of all skills may enter the Scott’s Show Me Your Best Photography Competition and Art Show now through March 21.
The contest allows photos to be printed on any material, including glass, metal, canvas, paper, fabric, wood or plastic.
This second annual fundraiser is organized by Jefferson County Photography Club members and hosted by Fore Honor Foundation, a nonprofit whose supporters are establishing a wellness and fitness center to serve local active duty military personnel, veterans and first responders.
Organizers seek sponsors to cover entry fees for at least 50 local veterans and first responders. Entry proceeds benefit the foundation, which provides post-traumatic stress disorder services to qualified military or public safety individuals.
The noncompetitive art show portion allows veterans and community safety professionals to present photos, sculptures or paintings.
A gallery showing and sale items will be hosted Saturday, April 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Fore Honor Golf & Event Center, 5300 Dulin Creek Road in House Springs.
Entries must be retrieved the evening of the event.
Postmarked entries will be accepted until March 21, or until 200 entries are received, said contest founder Scott Villmer. Photos or artwork must be dropped off at the Fore Honor Center the day before the event, Friday, April 3, between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Entries are limited to two items per contestant, with a fee of $25 each. The cost to display items without being judged is $20 each.
Prizes are Best in Show, $250; People’s Choice, $100; First-Place Photography, $75; and First-Place Photography Combined With Mixed Media, $75. Ribbons will be awarded to the top three judged winners in both categories.
Submission guidelines and entire forms are available online at JeffCoPhoto.com. All photos and artwork must be family-friendly. Nonresidents of Jefferson County may enter.