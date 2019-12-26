The Washington School Board’s student representative, Tristan Zeh, of Marthasville, will be the district’s Belcher Scholarship applicant.
The school board unanimously endorsed Zeh at its meeting Wednesday night, Dec. 18.
MSBA and FutureBuilders established the Belcher scholarship program in memory of John T. Belcher, who was instrumental in developing innovative financing programs for Missouri school districts.
The learning environment for thousands of Missouri’s public school students was improved as a result of his work.
A $750 scholarship is awarded to a student in each of MSBA’s 17 regions. Applicants are judged on the basis of academic performance, extracurricular activities and the quality of an essay. The statewide winner will be selected from this group of regional winners.
Students interested in applying for the scholarship can contact the Washington High School Guidance Office, which then makes a recommendation based on GPA, ACT score, leadership, and involvement in school activities. The office’s recommendation was Zeh, a senior at Washington High School.
At WHS, Zeh has participated in cross country and track and field, including serving as captain; Key Club; Renaissance Club; Jay-Crew; Youth in Government; Academic Challenge Team; Excellence in Mathematics Team; and is serving as wrestling manager.
Outside of school, he has volunteered with Run to Read, WHS Color Run, United Way and St. Paul’s UCC Vacation Bible School.
Zeh has earned numerous honors and awards, including National Honors Society, Mu Alpha Theta Honors Society, Cross Country Academic All Conference and Gateway Athletic Conference Sportmaship Award, Missouri Scholars Academy and Missouri Boys State, among others.