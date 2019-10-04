More than 2,500 students from 33 schools will compete this Saturday at the 51st annual Gene Hunt Washington Marching Band Festival.
“We’re excited and ready to go,” said Ryan Lovell, Washington High School band director.
As host, the WHS Marching Blue Jays will give exhibition performances in both the parade and field events, but is not eligible for awards.
The parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. The Blue Jays will be the last entry.
The parade awards will be announced at 1:45 p.m. during the field competition, which begins at 11:30 a.m. at Scanlan Stadium at the high school.
The parade will begin at Main and Cedar streets. It will continue on Main Street, turn on Jefferson Street to Eighth Street and end at Sunnyside.
The Marching Blue Jays will perform again on the field at approximately 9 p.m. just prior to the announcement of final awards.
There will be an admission charge for the field competition and award ceremonies. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Children under 5 will get in free. The program will cost $5.
Shuttles will be used to transfer spectators from the Mercy Medical Building parking lot. These shuttles will take passengers to and from the Washington High School campus only. The shuttles will not provide transportation to or from the parade route.
The shuttles will run from 9 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.
The parade lineup by class is as follows:
Middle School — Linn Middle School.
Class 1A — New Haven High School, Russellville, Linn, Steelville and Maries R-I.
Class 2A — Valley Park, Bourbon, Hartville, Cuba and Fatima.
Class 3A — St. Francis Borgia Regional and Sullivan.
Class 4A — Waynesville and Hazelwood West.
Exhibition — Washington.
The field competition lineup is as follows:
Prelims Class 1A — Hermann, 11:30 a.m.; Houston, 11:45 a.m.; and Grandview R-2, noon.
Prelims Class 2A — Wright City, 12:15 p.m.; Winfield, 12:30 p.m.; St. Francis Borgia Regional, 12:45 p.m.; Salem, 1 p.m.; Murphysboro, 1:15 p.m.; and Sullivan, 1:30 p.m.
Parade awards announcement, 1:45 p.m.
Prelims Class 1A — North Callaway, 2 p.m.
Prelims Class 3A — Harrison, 2:15 p.m.; Waterloo, 2:30 p.m.; Windsor, 2:45 p.m.; Hannibal, 3 p.m.; Farmington, 3:15 p.m.; and Rolla, 3:30 p.m.
Prelims Class 4A — Parkway West, 3:45 p.m.; Waynesville, 4 p.m.; Eureka, 4:15 p.m.; Francis Howell, 4:30 p.m.; Alton, 4:45 p.m.; and Hazelwood West, 5 p.m.
Prelim awards will be announced for all classes at 5:15 p.m. The top 10 finalists will then perform beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the last finalist performing at 8:45 p.m.