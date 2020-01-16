Tim Branson, the No Excuses director at Washington High School, received the 2019 Emerson Electric Excellence in Teaching Award.
The awards program annually recognizes more than 100 educators in the St. Louis metropolitan area — from kindergarten teachers to college professors — who are examples of excellence in their field.
Recipients are selected by the chief administrators of their school districts or educational institutions. The employing educational institution must be located in the St. Louis metropolitan area, which includes Franklin County.
Branson was recognized at the Emerson Excellence in Teaching Ceremony Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in St. Louis.
“I was honored to be recognized. I’m not alone in the efforts that go into the No Excuses Program and what we try to do for our students,” he said. “I have a wonderful staff consisting of Mr. Bill Lochmoeller and Mrs. Melody Knollhoff that care for our students and go the extra mile.
“We encourage our students to strive in our program and become successful, graduate, and give back to the community. I am humbled to accept the award among such stellar educators,” he added.
Branson has been in education for 23 years — the last 14 years with the Washington School District as the No Excuses director. He’s been involved in the Care Team, the Achievement Planning Team, and the Restorative Practices Committee.
In the classroom, school officials said Branson creates an engaging environment for his students and is constantly trying to find ways to keep them motivated to learn by going beyond the textbook. They added he creates games and activities where students are inspired and motivated.
Branson said he brings in outside materials that are history-related to generate interest in his lessons. He said he asks kids questions, listens to their opinions and tries to engage them in conversations about current events each and every day.
“Tim works with a special group of students that need guidance, love, compassion and boundaries,” said Washington High School Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum.
“He has taken the time to get to know each student individually, help them set personal goals, and uses every spare minute he has to make sure they are staying on track,” McCallum said. “Tim is one of a kind. He is patient, yet direct and gets results. You can count on his word and his dedication. He takes multiple steps to make sure the best decision is being made for students, parents and faculty.”
McCallum said Branson promotes his department and remains a positive, strong leader for the students who need us the most.
“He is an excellent recipient of the Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award,” she said.
The last three Emerson Electric Excellence in Teaching Award recipients from the Washington School District have been Amy Brinkmann, Augusta Elementary, in 2018; Stefanie Virgen, Washington Middle School, in 2017; and Becky Zanin, Clearview Elementary, in 2016.