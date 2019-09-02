Kristie Holtermann, a 2013 graduate of Washington High School, has been selected to continue receiving the Smith-Glynn-Callaway Foundation Scholarship, administered by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
This will be her second year receiving the scholarship, totaling $10,000 in financial assistance for her education.
Holtermann, the daughter of Steven and Sonia Leslie, is attending University of Missouri School of Medicine, where she is pursuing a doctoral degree in medicine.
“Receiving this scholarship through the Community Foundation of the Ozarks has alleviated the financial burden of school and allowed me to focus on my training,” said Holtermann. “I am very grateful for the donors who have made this scholarship.”
The Smith-Glynn-Callaway Foundation Scholarship Fund in Honor of Dr. Stanley Peterson was established in 2007 by the Smith-Glynn-Callaway Medical Foundation to benefit students pursuing medical and paramedical degrees.
The CFO is a regional public charitable foundation with total assets of nearly $294 million as of June 30, 2019.
The CFO works to advance philanthropy through a network of private donors, 49 affiliate foundations, including the Meramec Regional Community Foundation, and nearly 600 nonprofit partners throughout its service region south of the Missouri River.