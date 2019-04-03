Voters approved the Washington School District Prop S and the Washington Library Prop L in Tuesday's municipal election.
In Franklin County, Prop S passed with 4,001 votes in favor and 839 votes against it. Voters in Warren and St. Charles also voted on Prop S.
Prop L was approved with 935 "Yes" votes and 492 "No" votes.
Mark Wessels was elected as the Ward 2 councilman in the only contested race for the council. He received 442 votes to Tracy Comely's 325 votes.
